February 2024

The FEBRUARY 2024 issue includes:

  • It’s ready, set and go in Florida for IISF Trade Show, Extravaganza
  • Knott’s Berry Farms’ Camp Snoopy gets refreshing makeover
  • San Antonio Zoo opens captivating entrance
  • Third Carnival cruise ship launches with Bolt coaster from Maurer
  • Lubbock’s Joyland Park sells final rides
  • SeaWorld San Antonio opens Aldabra tortoise habitat attraction
  • Betson Enterprises completes 80-game installation for Spare Time
  • Alabama’s 2023 Greater Gulf State Fair features six first-time rides
  • Pair of rides at Pennsylvania Farm Show turn dollars for scholars
  • PGAM purchases a spectacular thrill ride from Technical Park
  • Nerveless Nocks daredevil shows date back nearly two centuries
  • ProSlide providing four RideHouse attractions to SeaWorld Parks
  • Cincinnati’s Coney Island sold, closed; music venue forthcoming
  • The small but mighty transportable wheels of Wadkins Expo Wheel
  • Wild Adventures breaks ground on new campground
  • Focus on the Horizon: Rides 4 U’s Stephanie Magnani
  • Ride Training Camp, NWSC Seminar prepare to welcome attendees
  • AIMS International seminar celebrates three years of record growth
  • Baynum Solutions, Palace Entertainment continue partnership
  • Agreement aligns the AIMS’ industry expertise to California OSHA
  • Ellis & Associates launches new aquatics education resources
  • Designer Rick Bastrup reveals personal industry ‘Adventures’ in his new book … and much more!
