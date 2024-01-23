February 2024
The FEBRUARY 2024 issue includes:
- It’s ready, set and go in Florida for IISF Trade Show, Extravaganza
- Knott’s Berry Farms’ Camp Snoopy gets refreshing makeover
- San Antonio Zoo opens captivating entrance
- Third Carnival cruise ship launches with Bolt coaster from Maurer
- Lubbock’s Joyland Park sells final rides
- SeaWorld San Antonio opens Aldabra tortoise habitat attraction
- Betson Enterprises completes 80-game installation for Spare Time
- Alabama’s 2023 Greater Gulf State Fair features six first-time rides
- Pair of rides at Pennsylvania Farm Show turn dollars for scholars
- PGAM purchases a spectacular thrill ride from Technical Park
- Nerveless Nocks daredevil shows date back nearly two centuries
- ProSlide providing four RideHouse attractions to SeaWorld Parks
- Cincinnati’s Coney Island sold, closed; music venue forthcoming
- The small but mighty transportable wheels of Wadkins Expo Wheel
- Wild Adventures breaks ground on new campground
- Focus on the Horizon: Rides 4 U’s Stephanie Magnani
- Ride Training Camp, NWSC Seminar prepare to welcome attendees
- AIMS International seminar celebrates three years of record growth
- Baynum Solutions, Palace Entertainment continue partnership
- Agreement aligns the AIMS’ industry expertise to California OSHA
- Ellis & Associates launches new aquatics education resources
- Designer Rick Bastrup reveals personal industry ‘Adventures’ in his new book … and much more!