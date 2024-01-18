DJ Khaled, Ava Max, Luis Fonsi and more to headline live concerts during Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Celebration

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to “laissez les bons temps rouler” (let the good times roll) from February 3 through April 7 during Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. This year’s festivities present a vibrant Mardi Gras party like no other, featuring an expansive menu of sweet, savory, and spicy dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from around the globe, a dazzling Mardi Gras parade featuring all-new, incredibly detailed floats inspired by elements, and – on select nights – live concerts by top names in music like DJ Khaled, Ava Max, Luis Fonsi and more. And guests can enjoy all of the fun as part of regular theme park admission to Universal Studios Florida.

Here is an overview of what’s in store at this year’s celebration:

SPECTACULAR MARDI GRAS CONCERT LINEUP

This year’s spectacular concert series will feature ten live performances by some of the most popular names across all genres of music – including GRAMMY-winning artist DJ Khaled, the artist behind the mega-hit, “Sweet but Psycho” – Ava Max, and five-time Latin GRAMMY-winning artist Luis Fonsi. Performances will take place on select nights following the Mardi Gras parade at the Music Plaza stage, located in front of the thrilling Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.

NEW ELEMENTS PARADE THEME

This year’s Mardi Gras parade theme will bring the elementsto life insix new, beautifully designed parade floats inspired by Earth, wind, fire, water, the sun and the moon. The new collection of element floats will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats to create this year’s parade – complete with high-energy music, dozens of performers donning elaborate costumes and tons of beads.

TASTE THE INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS OF CARNAVAL

Mardi Gras guests can savor the mouthwatering flavors of global Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Spain to China and beyond with an expansive menu featuring more than 60 tasting-sized items. While venturing throughout the parkwide celebration, guests will find kiosks featuring delicious culinary delicacies inspired by various locations from around the globe – including the classic Fried Green Tomato Po’boy and fan-favorite fluffy Beignets from New Orleans, Chicken Schnitzel from Germany, Chilaquiles Verdes from Mexico and so much more.

The best way to experience the flavors of Mardi Gras is with the specialty Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card, which allows guests to taste and save more by paying $65 for a $75 card. Annual and Seasonal Passholders also receive special savings with the purchase of an exclusive $150 card for only $120. The Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card will be available for purchase at Mardi Gras food and beverage locations throughout Universal Studios Florida.