The Big Easy meets big thrills at Busch Gardens Mardi Gras with new Cajun-inspired food, live music and a dazzling parade

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is letting the good times roll as Mardi Gras immerses guests in the vibrant spirit and tastes of the Big Easy every Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through March 3. Get jazzed up with Mardi Gras-style entertainment, live music and catch some festival beads (after each parade). Mardi Gras celebrations are included with park admission.

Guests can also feast like kings and queens on Cajun-inspired cuisine, including new Louisiana Hot Shrimp, Blackened Chicken Slider and Cajun BBQ Short Rib along with classic Mardi Gras faves such as Gumbo, Jambalaya, and Andouille Sausage Po’ Boy. Plus, get a taste of Bourbon Street with handcrafted cocktails such as Hurricanes, a signature “Throw Me Some Beads” Punch, and more. Pass Members can indulge in all their favorite Mardi Gras treats and Cajun eats with a 5, 10 or Pass Member Exclusive 12-item Food & Beverage Sampler Lanyard.

One of the best ways for guests to experience Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is with an Annual Pass. For as low as a one-time payment of $174 or $14.50/month + tax with NO DOWN PAYMENT, guests can purchase a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Annual Pass. Guests who purchase an Annual Pass right now will have the opportunity enjoy Mardi Gras, the Food & Wine Festival and attend exciting new events such as Red, White & Brews and Bourbon & BBQ, all included with park admission. In addition, Pass Members also have the special opportunity to be among the first to ride the all-new suspended family coaster Phoenix Rising, coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Spring 2024! Another way to enjoy all that Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has to offer is with a 2024 Fun Card. Now through Jan. 28 and for as low as $138.99 – same price of a single-day ticket – guests can get park admission through Dec. 31, 2024 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card free.