Kings Island : Roller coaster track being delivered to the park

Kings Island is having a busy offseason as the amusement park sets its sights on expanding the Planet Snoopy kids’ area by adding the new Camp Snoopy. Included in the added area will be the new family roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers. Today the park is sharing a video from Thursday of the coaster’s track delivery that was shipped from the production facility in The Netherlands. Kings Island reports that construction is going well. The park opens for the season in April, and Camp Snoopy will open in late spring.