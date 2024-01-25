Gateway Ticketing Systems honors exceptional employees at Annual Award Ceremony

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc., the world leader in ticketing, admission control, and revenue-generating solutions within the attractions industry, celebrated the outstanding achievements of its dedicated workforce at the annual company award ceremony held earlier today. The event recognizes employees across various departments for their exceptional contributions in different categories.

“We are immensely proud of our talented and dedicated employees who continue to drive Gateway’s success,” said Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc. “We strive to foster a culture of recognition and appreciation because recognizing and valuing our employees’ contributions enables a spirit of motivation, engagement, and commitment to our shared goals. Our annual award ceremony expresses our gratitude and appreciation for our team’s hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence.”

Each year, the ceremony is divided into three main categories—Core Value Awards, Polaris Awards, and the President’s Award—the recipients are a symbolic microcosm of the Gateway Ticketing Systems team. The categories and respective awardees are as follows:

Core Value Awards— The criteria within these categories are the essential and foundational tools the Company has used to maintain its success for over three decades. Recipients of these awards have showcased going above and beyond in these areas, garnering notable accolades from their managers and colleagues.

Teamwork: Xavier Corniel and Angela Izzo

Passion: Dana Amole and Heidi Focht

Accountability: Jeff Cappello and David Lambert

Communication: Marcy Emory and Hillary Rooker

Customer Care: Jen Porter and Zach Yusypchuk

Integrity: Josh Block

Innovation: Jerry Burchard

Polaris Awards— Employees recognized with these awards are those who served as a shining example and guiding presence to their coworkers throughout the year.

Unsung Hero: Anthony Corch and Amy Shaw

Positive Vibes: Wes Hillen and Katie Hull

Technical Excellence: Asa Engleman and Jon Sapsay

Calm in the Eye of the Storm: Dan Haviland and Rachel Shaw

Outstanding Mentor: Erik Kapilow and Wes Moser

Overcoming Obstacles: Jen Butler and Dan Sheehan

Out of This World Performance: Kate Jones and Ted Mike

Company Spirit: Patty Mulkern

Rookie of the Year: Lourdes Pajarillo and Kensie Thomas

President’s Award— The President’s Award is a prestigious award given to an individual who exemplifies high performance with significant personal achievement that drives substantial results. The award recipient embodies the company’s core values in everything they do.

President’s Award: Erik Kapilow and Jen Porter

Gateway’s yearly award ceremony is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to recognizing and appreciating the valuable contributions of its employees, who are at the heart of its success, and a time when employees come together to celebrate each other’s achievements and feel appreciated for their efforts.