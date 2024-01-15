Sea Life Park Hawai‘I commemorates 50 years of its Honu Conservation Program

Sea Life Park Hawai‘i launched the “Year of the Honu” with a Hawaiian green sea turtle release into the ocean and special Keiki Day on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The festive and informative event marked the first in a yearlong celebration, recognizing the 50th Anniversary of the park’s Honu Conservation Program and the collective efforts that like-minded organizations are making to encourage a daily difference in Hawaiian green sea turtle conservation and awareness.

Partnering with nonprofit 808 Cleanups to host a beach cleanup at park-adjacent Kaupō Beach, Sea Life Park invited the community to lend a hand in keeping shorelines free from marine debris, with over 200 volunteers showing up to do their part, and removing over 1,000 lbs of rubbish. Immediately following the cleanup, attendees were invited to witness a majestic honu release into the ocean with two Hawaiian green sea turtles from the Sea Life Park Hawai‘i Honu Conservation Program. Free admission to Sea Life Park for the remainder of the day was offered to all those who participated in the cleanup, with other guests able to bring up to two children for free admission with each paid adult.

Said Michelle Benedict, Aquarist Supervisor at Sea Life Park,”Our honu release events are a really important opportunity for people to connect with nature in real time as these animals see the ocean for the first time. It’s magical for us and all the people who attend.”

To date, Sea Life Park’s Honu Conservation Program has released more than 17,000 turtle hatchlings into the wild and provided ongoing education about honu and their important role in reef ecosystems. Seeing a recent shift in population status from Endangered to Threatened, the Hawaiian green sea turtle is one of the few sea turtle populations in the world experiencing a resurgence, in part due to the efforts of organizations and programs throughout Hawai‘i and beyond. Additional educational events and honu releases are being planned by Sea Life Park throughout the year. To join in the next event and keep up to date on the latest Year of the Honu festivities, visit www.sealifeparkhawaii.com and follow the park on social media.