ProSlide Technology expands global presence with new Dubai office 

DUBAI, U.A.E. — ProSlide Technology Inc., the global leader in water ride design and manufacturing, announces the opening of its new office in Dubai. This strategic expansion is well-timed to meet the surging demand for innovative water rides in the rapidly growing Middle East, where world-class tourism and leisure projects are flourishing.

For more than a decade, ProSlide has contributed iconic and innovative water rides to renowned destinations across the Middle East such as Atlantis Aquaventure, Cyan Waterpark, Wild Wadi, Yas Waterworld, Loopagoon, and many others. Notably, ProSlide’s creations in the Middle East have earned prestigious global accolades, including the IAAPA Impact Award winning Dawwama at Yas Waterworld and multiple IAAPA Best New Water Ride, WWA Leading Edge, and MENALAC awards for the Trident Tower expansion at Atlantis Aquaventure.

“We are proud to officially open our ProSlide office in Dubai, continuing our strong commitment to the Middle East leisure and entertainment industry,” expresses Ray Smegal, chief commercial officer of ProSlide. “With a spotlight on innovation and guided by our mission to revolutionize the water ride industry, our Dubai team is well positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the region’s transformative water parks.”

The ProSlide Dubai team includes Daniel Jackson, principal master planner, Christy Liu, customer service account manager, Vijay Veerappan, project manager, and Philip Baker, vice president business development (based in Canada). With a combined 30 years’ experience designing, building, and servicing water parks globally, they are well poised to drive ProSlide’s mission of innovation in water rides.

“Our in-region team of master planning, project management, and customer service enhances our ability to collaborate closely with clients and their teams from the initial concept to project completion and beyond,” says Daniel Jackson. “Above all, we want our clients to succeed – their success is our success.”

Currently engaged in several industry-leading projects, the ProSlide Dubai team is poised to make significant contributions to the region’s leisure and entertainment landscape, supporting key clients and reinforcing the industry leader’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of water ride innovation.