Surf Lagoon Waterproofing: Wavegarden’s ultimate liner solution

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — While it may not be immediately apparent, waterproofing a lagoon with waves is considerably more complex than waterproofing a still body of water. Designing a solution for a surfing lagoon demands a technologically superior approach to cater for the intense forces generated by the breaking waves.

With proven effectiveness and a commitment to sustainability, Wavegarden continues to lead the way in innovation for surf park technologies. Tested extensively since 2011 at Wavegarden’s R&D facility and successfully implemented at commercial Wavegarden facilities like Praia da Grama and Surfland Brasil, the Liner System is a proven, robust, and efficient solution for the construction and waterproofing surfing lagoons.

“The civil works and waterproofing of surfing lagoons have historically posed significant challenges in our sector,” explained Josema Odriozola, Founder and CEO of Wavegarden. “After many years of meticulous research and development, we are excited to confirm that we have an efficient, robust and proven solution.”

Key Advantages Of Wavegarden’s Liner Solution:

Easy Maintenance and Minimal Operational Costs: Once installed, there’s practically nothing else to do. Algae and Biofilm Resistance: The liner´s surface is resistant to algae and other types of biofilm, ensuring cleanliness and safety. Sustainable and Recyclable: The material is 100% recyclable and has a lower carbon footprint than concrete in fabrication, delivery, and installation, making it the most sustainable option. Impact Absorption: A layer of cushion can be added to absorb the impact of surfers hitting the floor. 20 Year Lifespan: Potentially even more, based on performance and laboratory tests. Customization and Reliability: It´s a bespoke system designed and proven at Wavegarden surf parks. Reliable Civil Works: Ensuring lagoon availability of 99.9%. Best Adaptability to Settlements: This makes it an optimal solution for preventing leaks in the long term. Easily adaptable to future changes in the bathymetry and contour, all at a modest cost. Cost Efficiency: 40% cheaper than bare concrete or steel flooring, with an installation time up to 60% faster than an all-concrete bathymetry. Leak Detection System and Anchoring: The system includes a proprietary leak detection system, as well as a custom embedded profile to eliminate the need for mechanical fasteners, ensuring simple, safe, and durable anchoring.

“We placed our trust in Wavegarden when it came to waterproofing the lagoon, and our bet paid off. Their solution is comprehensive, practical, and aesthetically pleasing,” said Oscar Segall, developer of Praia Da Grama, Brazil.

A leaking lagoon will provide endless headaches and unforeseen expenses for developers and investors, so it’s imperative to get it right from the outset. Wavegarden’s liner is remarkably versatile and can be customized to meet the unique specifications of any project, and its advantages far outweigh those of concrete or steel alternatives.