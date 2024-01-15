Mall of America and Nickelodeon Universe celebrate the grand opening of the newest attraction, Boots’ Banana Swing

Boots’ Banana Swing is officially open! The newest attraction inside Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America features the beloved character, Boots, from Dora the Explorer. Boots’ Banana Swing will allow guests to swing along with Boots through the breathtaking rainforest treetops.

In celebration of the new attraction, guests are invited to join us for a special grand opening event on Saturday, January 13. Starting at 10 a.m., the first 100 guests will get to ride Boot’s Banana Swing for free! Plus, visitors can enjoy complimentary frozen banana treats and even take their photo with Boots!