IMPS, Mack Rides and Lagotronics Projects announce the Smurfs Gameplay Theater, a groundbreaking interactive dark ride!

IMPS, the owner of the Smurfs IP, has teamed up with Mack Rides and Lagotronics Projects to create the Smurfs Gameplay Theater, a revolutionary interactive dark ride that combines an endless ride system, immersive media scenes, decorational scenes and innovative interactive technology.

IMPS, together with LAFIG Belgium, are the official licensors of the beloved little blue characters ‘The Smurfs.’ Over the years, IMPS has worked in close collaboration with its agents worldwide to develop successful licensed merchandising, retail and co-branded promotions, publishing activities, digital and video games, broadcasting deals, theme parks, live shows, and family entertainment experiences, that have secured the everlasting success of the Smurfs. IMPS is run by Véronique Culliford, the daughter of Pierre Culliford, the creator of the Smurfs, who is better known under his pseudonym Peyo. Véronique has run IMPS since 1984 and controls with LAFIG Belgium the rights to the Smurfs characters and the Smurfs licensing worldwide.

The Smurfs Gameplay Theater is a dark ride that transports visitors through a series of scenes featuring the beloved Smurfs characters and their adventures. With each turn on its axis, the vehicle reveals a new world to explore, providing a story-driven experience that is both immersive and exciting. The Gameplay Theater offers a perfect combination between large interactive media screens and story driven scenes filled with scenery, 3D props and suprising SFX. Equipped with Smurf themed interactive devices, visitors can reveal the different worlds themselves and in the meantime collect points by hitting targets in each scene, competing with their friends and family.

“With a brand awareness of 95% worldwide and its key values like family, high quality, fun and creativity it is the perfect IP to cooperate with and create family friendly themed attractions like the Gameplay Theater”, according to Dirk Engelhardt (Mack Rides) and Tom Bouwens (Lagotronics Projects). IMPS already collaborates with many major brands and retailers who understand and appreciate the brand’s heritage and strengths.

The ride concept has been designed by Mack Rides in cooperation with Lagotronics Projects to add interactivity. The ride design is created with the philosophy to pack an exceptional amount of fun and excitement into every ride, offering a high capacity, small footprint and low maintenance dark ride solution for theme parks and family entertainment centers. The ride comes in three versions: S, M, and L, ranging from 498 to 1224 passengers per hour.

The Smurfs Gameplay Theater utilizes the latest technologies to create a high-class experience, including high-res gaming content, show lighting, appealing audiovisual effects, special effects and an outstanding sound system.

The ride system and ride control are provided by Mack Rides, a German family-run business that is a pioneering force in the amusement industry. The interactive system, show equipment package, media creation and show control are provided by Lagotronics Projects, a Dutch company that specializes in interactive technology, show control systems, lighting solutions and AV.