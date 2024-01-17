Intercard customer Billy Criscione wins drawing to attend IAAPA FEC Summit January 21-23, 2024

ST. LOUIS — Intercard believes that leaders should give back. That’s why the company will again be a sponsor of IAAPA’s FEC Summit to be held January 21-23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

Intercard also gives back by helping its customers learn new skills and grow their businesses. This year’s winner of Intercard’s customer drawing for complimentary registration and hotel accommodation at the FEC Summit is Billy Criscione, co-owner of Goofy Golf in Sandusky, Ohio. The popular center offers an array of exciting attractions including mini-golf, go-karts and a big arcade.

Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod and his team will attend the Summit. “The Summit is a great opportunity to meet with operators and share ideas about technology and strategies for future growth. It helps us stay on top of trends, because if you take your eye off the ball, you could miss the future,” says Sherrod. “We look forward to learning and networking with Billy Criscione and other savvy operators.”