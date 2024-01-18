Universal Studios Hollywood raises $1M in 2023 – a first for our Discover a Star Foundation which benefits the LA community

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Renowned for creating innovative, groundbreaking rides and attractions, Universal Studios Hollywood is also committed to philanthropy through its Discover A Star Foundation, which raised in excess of $1M in 2023 to benefit nonprofit groups within Los Angeles County that empower individuals and families to lead more fulfilling lives.

For 29 years, Discover A Star (DAS) has been at the forefront of providing grants to select Los Angeles nonprofit organizations working to alleviate homelessness and poverty as well as critical children issues.

“Giving back to our community and making a difference in people’s lives is as important to us as creating exceptional rides and attractions for our guests,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manger, Universal Studios Hollywood and President of the Discover A Star Foundation. “I believe it is our responsibility to lead by example and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished and the invaluable impact we consistently make year over year within our community. As Discover A Star marks its 30th year of giving in 2024, we look forward to making an even greater impact in the years to come.”

In 2023, the $1M+ was raised to benefit 38 notable nonprofit groups with the remarkable ability to affect the lives of more than one million Angelenos.

Below follows a partial list of the Discover A Star 2023 nonprofit beneficiaries:

Covenant House California : $75,000 to support expansion of Hollywood site and rapid rehousing programs for homeless youth.

: $75,000 to support expansion of Hollywood site and rapid rehousing programs for homeless youth. Downtown Women’s Center : $75,000 to support programs for women experiencing homelessness including bridge, permanent supportive housing and Whole Women’s Saturday enrichment program.

: $75,000 to support programs for women experiencing homelessness including bridge, permanent supportive housing and Whole Women’s Saturday enrichment program. My Friend’s Place : $75,000 to support expansion of services supporting homeless youth and transitional age young adults.

: $75,000 to support expansion of services supporting homeless youth and transitional age young adults. Homeboy Industries : $50,000 to support comprehensive 18-month Re-Entry and Healing Program focusing on education, employment readiness and mental health support for formerly incarcerated/gang involved individuals.

: $50,000 to support comprehensive 18-month Re-Entry and Healing Program focusing on education, employment readiness and mental health support for formerly incarcerated/gang involved individuals. Los Angeles Regional Food Bank : $50,000 to support operation which provides fresh and shelf stable food to over 600 partner agencies across Los Angeles County, reaching 900,000 people monthly.

: $50,000 to support operation which provides fresh and shelf stable food to over 600 partner agencies across Los Angeles County, reaching 900,000 people monthly. School on Wheels : $50,000 to support programs aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for homeless children from Kindergarten through twelfth grade.

: $50,000 to support programs aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for homeless children from Kindergarten through twelfth grade. A Window Between Worlds : $25,000 to provide scholarships for art facilitator training at L.A. County based human services organizations that focus on youth and underserved families.

: $25,000 to provide scholarships for art facilitator training at L.A. County based human services organizations that focus on youth and underserved families. Assistance League of Los Angeles : $25,000 to support the Operation School Bell program which provides clothing and school supplies to LAUSD students in need.

: $25,000 to support the Operation School Bell program which provides clothing and school supplies to LAUSD students in need. Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration : $25,000 to support the Together We Are Able classroom program that promotes inclusion, respect and diversity to unite children of all abilities.

: $25,000 to support the Together We Are Able classroom program that promotes inclusion, respect and diversity to unite children of all abilities. Junior Achievement Southern California : $25,000 to support mission of teaching young people how to make smart financial decisions, plan for their futures, and inspire them to believe in themselves.

: $25,000 to support mission of teaching young people how to make smart financial decisions, plan for their futures, and inspire them to believe in themselves. Los Angeles LGBT Center : $25,000 to support Culinary Arts Program that provides the foundation of required culinary skills for students to secure jobs and pursue meaningful careers throughout the Los Angeles restaurant and hospitality sectors.

: $25,000 to support Culinary Arts Program that provides the foundation of required culinary skills for students to secure jobs and pursue meaningful careers throughout the Los Angeles restaurant and hospitality sectors. Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles : $25,000 to fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2½ and 18 who confront critical illness.

: $25,000 to fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2½ and 18 who confront critical illness. Piece by Piece : $25,000 to support program that teaches individuals who have experienced homelessness or economic insecurity the art of mosaic making enabling them to build confidence, earn supplementary income and an improve their quality of life.

: $25,000 to support program that teaches individuals who have experienced homelessness or economic insecurity the art of mosaic making enabling them to build confidence, earn supplementary income and an improve their quality of life. Project Angel Food : $25,000 to support home delivered medically tailored meals and nutritional counseling program for individuals living with critical illness in Los Angeles County.

: $25,000 to support home delivered medically tailored meals and nutritional counseling program for individuals living with critical illness in Los Angeles County. Valley Family Center: $25,000 to support Children’s Psychoeducational Services Program, providing Counseling and services for children who are dealing with the effects of poverty and exposure to violence, abuse or neglect.

Since its inception, Discover A Star has raised over $12M. Funds are raised annually through a variety of programs and opportunities supported by Universal Studios Hollywood that include the Discover A Star Charity Classic Golf Tournament, Discover A Scare Halloween Horror Nights event and the Round Up for Charity program across the theme park and select venues at Universal CityWalk, among other outreach approaches.