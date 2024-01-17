Tina Doolan (September 3, 1941 – January 12, 2024)

STUART, Fla. — Tina Doolan, of Stuart, FL, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024, surrounded by family. Tina was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, a proud business owner, and a good friend and neighbor.

Tina was born on September 3, 1941, the oldest of 4 children and the only daughter of Ernest and Shirley Guilmette of Portland, CT. Tina graduated from Portland High School and went on to waitress at the Cyprus Grill in Middletown, CT. That’s where she met the love of her life and partner of 61 years, John. Tina and John married in 1965 and raised 3 sons, David, Mark, and Michael.

John introduced Tina to the outdoor amusement industry and together they built Doolan Amusement Company while living in CT. In 1978, Tina and John moved their home and business base to Nettles Island, FL. Tina loved being near the beach and they’d later move to Stuart, FL

For decades, Tina and John have operated their traveling amusement company of rides and food at fairs and festivals from Florida to Maine. Tina was also well-known in the concession business and operated her Banquet-in-a-Bun concession at some of the largest and finest events on the East Coast and received several Fair awards, making countless friends along the way.

Tina was always the life of the party. She loved her family, friends, and her business. She enjoyed supporting the outdoor amusement industry, watching Jeopardy and sports, Christmas with her family, spoiling Lucky, going on cruises, playing bingo, feeding the birds and squirrels, keeping up with her grandkids, friends, and neighbors, and her Kahlua on the rocks.

Tina is survived by her husband John, her son David and his life partner Toni, her son Mark and his wife Karla, and her son Michael and his wife Heidi. Tina is also survived by her 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Tina’s Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm. Refreshments will be served at the Elks Lodge adjacent to the funeral home between 3 and 5pm. On Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 11am, a Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2100 SE Cove Road, Stuart, FL. Burial will immediately follow at Fernhill Memorial Gardens. There will be a reception to follow. https://www.martin-funeral.com/