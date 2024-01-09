Ellis & Associates (E&A) expands with addition of two, new full-time positions

MAITLAND, Fla. — Ellis and Associates (E&A), the world leader in aquatic safety and risk management since 1983, expands to enhance client service and support organization growth with the addition of two new full-time positions. Debbie Evans, who has been managing external marketing efforts for the company as a consultant, assumes the new role of Marketing Executive. In addition to leading all marketing communication strategy, Evans will launch a new crisis communications training and consulting practice for E&A. Shelly Rucinski, who is well-known to many in the aquatics industry from her work with Noah’s Ark Waterpark, which remains the nation’s largest water park, joins as Client Manager.

Since leaving her role as Corporate Director of Communications for Six Flags, Inc., where she oversaw public relations and crisis communications for 39 parks in the company’s portfolio at the time, Debbie has worked with dozens of leisure industry resorts, parks, events, attractions, and suppliers. Best known for her wide breadth of expertise in handling a crisis and her volunteer training for numerous industry organizations, including AIMS International, Debbie bolsters E&A’s exclusive, best-in-class service for clients.

Starting in 1990 after working as an intern at the park, Shelly Rucinski became synonymous with the operational excellence of Noah’s Ark Waterpark. Recruiting, training, supervising, and mentoring nearly 8,000 lifeguards during her tenure was only part of the job. Shelly’s strategic planning and efficiency helped America’s Largest Waterpark remain successful for more than three decades.

“We are incredibly proud to be adding these two accomplished women to the E&A leadership team,” said E&A SVP and COO RAC Carroll. “Debbie and Shelly are highly respected for their experience and ability to get things done. Debbie will launch a new crisis communications practice, making professional training and experienced support available to our clients. Shelly is expanding our leadership support for clients, improving the depth of experience and guidance our clients have access to on a daily basis.”

“As we evolve and expand our products, we remain committed to maintaining and elevating client service with new services, technology, and personnel ready to meet and exceed client needs,” adds RAC.