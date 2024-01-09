Kings Island release 2023 ridership info

Kings Island’s 2023 season officially ended last week, and this week the park is releasing details on some of its most ridden rides for the year. It’s no surprise that roller coasters topped the list. Orion, the park’s newest roller coaster gave the most rides in the park with more than 1.5 million. Five other coasters surpassed the 1 million mark. The Beast, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers, The Racer and Banshee all gave more than 1 million rides. Boo Blasters on Boo Hill, the haunted family indoor ride and top non-roller coaster attraction, gave just shy of 900,000 rides. Kings Island will open for the 2024 season in April.

Other notable Kings Island ridership stats: