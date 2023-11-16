StarGuard ELITE, LLC and LifeguardEye enter strategic partnership

WINDERMERE, Fla. — StarGuard ELITE, LLC (SGE) and LifeguardEye (LGE) are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining SGE’s industry leading aquatic risk prevention and consulting services with LGE’s world class drowning detection software and next-gen technology services.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of diverse solutions to ensure they remain on the cutting edge in aquatic safety. The SGE-LGE partnership brings together unrivaled aquatic safety expertise aligned with the latest in AI drowning detection technology. Together this partnership will provide aquatic facilities of every shape and size the most advanced and adaptable safety system available.

“The SGE-LGE partnership is a powerful combination. LGE’s understanding of complex digital interactions, its unmatched expertise, and collaborative approach is uniquely complimentary to the services that SGE brings to market. We believe this provides industry leading technology with our aquatic safety platforms to ultimately create even safer facilities.” said Wess Long, SGE’s President.

“Partnering with SGE to deliver transformative drowning detection and prevention software will allow us to build upon the proven success that the StarGuard ELITE platform of services currently provides to clients both in the US and internationally.” said Mark Finas, LGE’s Chief Executive Officer. “Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of our collective companies and place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape.”