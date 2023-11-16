Adventureland Launches 50th Celebration with most eventful season ever

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Resort is celebrating 50 years of fun by throwing a massive party like only the Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills can! The Adventureland team is digging deep into the archives to find hidden pieces of history that will be celebrated throughout the next year.

The 2024 season also marks the opening of the reimagined Underground, the world’s only indoor wooden roller coaster. Guests will notice improved sound, lighting , and thematical effects throughout the ride, along with updates to some of the most beloved scenes, along with a few new scenes. Working with local historians, aspects of Iowa’s coal mining history will shine through.

The park team has dug deeper into the original storyline created for the Underground in 1996. It tells the story of a legendary gold heist nearly 100 years ago. As the story goes, local hero, Sherriff Sam, dynamited the abandoned coal mine, trapping notorious outlaw Bad Bob and his gang inside. Now, guests will be invited to go through the old mine to search for the missing gold and the spirit of Bad Bob.

“Adventureland is so engrained in the history and culture of Iowa that Iowans feel a deep connection to the park,” General Manager Mike Lusky said. “As we celebrate Adventureland’s 50th birthday and the return of the beloved Underground, a Season Pass unlocks a year of unforgettable thrills and memories.”

A 50th birthday celebration would not be complete without Adventureland’s most eventful season yet! Park-goers can look forward to a variety of summer fun and entertainment with the return of the annual Oktoberfest, Phantom Fall Fest and more. Guests can expect even more surprises to be announced throughout the season as the park continues to honor its five decades of history.

Celebrating 50 years of fun, Adventureland is kicking off the holiday shopping season by discounting all 2024 Season Passes by $50. The resort plans for the 2024 season to be its most eventful season yet, with more reasons to visit, in addition to all the fan favorite events that the park’s guests have come to know and love.

The Altoona resort was founded by Des Moines Businessman Jack Krantz in the 1970s. The first phase opened in 1973 with Adventureland Inn and the neighboring campground. The theme park opened in 1974, delighting visitors with attractions like the Silly Silo and Log Ride. The park’s continued expansion introduced new rides and attractions, quickly making it a beloved part of summer in Iowa. The resort made a splash in 2008, with the addition of Adventure Bay water park. In 2021, Palace Entertainment took the reins, injecting fresh energy with 11 new rides and continued investments throughout the resort.