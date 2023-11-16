E&A 40th toast on Wednesday at IAAPA Expo booth 2645

Clients, partners and friends gathered Wednesday, November 16, in the Ellis & Associates booth at IAAPA Expo 2023 for a toast in honor of Jeff Ellis, celebrating 40 years of elevating aquatic safety around the world. Jeff was presented with two bobbleheads depicting his early years in aquatics, sporting his “speedo” swimsuit, and Jeff in recent times wearing his E&A Hawaiian shirt and flip flops.

After 40 years, Jeff remains active in the company including overseeing the recent launch of two technology innovations – EAVS and Ellis Docs – and connecting with clients from around the globe.