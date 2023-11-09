Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc. serves as a global sponsor at this year’s IAAPA Expo as it celebrates its 35th anniversary

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc., the world leader in ticketing, admission control, and revenue-generating solutions within the attractions industry, is celebrating 35 years of being an industry leader and is excited to showcase its premier ticketing platform as a global sponsor at this year’s IAAPA EXPO in Orlando during the show’s run Nov. 14-17, 2023.

The Company remains at the forefront of technological advancements by investing in research and development. Gateway’s impact on the attractions industry is noteworthy, and its services have positively influenced guest satisfaction and revenue generation for over 500 clients worldwide.

“The benefits Gateway has brought are immeasurable, from enhancing efficiency and productivity to revolutionizing user experiences,” said Michael Andre, Gateway Ticketing Systems, Inc. President and CEO. “I am proud that Gateway has set the standards for ticketing innovation. Our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology has propelled us to the forefront within the industry. Gateway is not just a leader in the industry but is also an architect of a brighter, more connected future.”

Gateway has incorporated a series of functional improvements this year, including but not limited to:

Dynamic Pass Benefits

Configure benefit package on the pass kind.

Add benefits after purchase.

Cap benefits per transaction, daily, total, or don’t limit at all.

QSR Kitchen Display System Interface

Pager number prompt for the QSR Kitchen Display System (KDS), now at the point of sale.

Notify guests when their food is ready.

Ease of Customer Information Look Up

Look up members directly at ACS at the point of sale.

Privilege controlled. Allow ACS Pass Lookup Function



Sales Channel Capacity Modes

Subdivide sales channel allocations for even finer control over capacity.

Ensure your best revenue mix when working with partners.

FreedomPay Hosted Payment Control

No more redirects for payment.

Apple Pay and Google Pay Support.

Self Service: Gift Tickets

Sell inactive tickets on the web store.

Activate gift tickets online.

Get additional add-ons and offers.

Galaxy Connect Improvements via Sales Channel Manager

Sales program filters honored for Galaxy Connect.

Bulk add/delete products.

Gateway will exhibit at this year’s IAAPA EXPO as a global sponsor at Booth #4847. At this year’s IAAPA EXPO, attendees can witness firsthand the capabilities of the ticketing platform and how it can help their business. Through the Guest Journey, an immersive experience will give a firsthand look at how the state-of-the-art ticketing platform works and how it can provide a stress-free ticketing experience for guests.

During the Guest Journey, the purchase of a ticket and virtual walk to the turnstile will occur; from there, the ability to see a seamless entry process will take place. Participants can also explore a virtual gift shop or café, receive upsell offers, upgrade to a membership or season pass, and exit the venue. During this process, the ability to follow a ticket and guest account live and watch as the Galaxy Ticketing and Guest Experience solution registers all the transaction touchpoints, forming a 360-degree view of a visit. Gateway’s on-site experts will demonstrate how the experience can be personalized.