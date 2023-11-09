Legacy Entertainment celebrates a milestone year with major project openings and an incredible pipeline of new creations in development

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Following a record-breaking year in 2022, Legacy Entertainment built upon its momentum, making 2023 a year notable both for its new project openings, as well as the diversity and scope of a number of new projects which are currently in various stages of design and development.

NEW PROJECT OPENINGS DURING 2023:

2023 was a banner year for the firm’s Theme Park, Aquarium, and Retail portfolios, marked most notably by the debut of the Chimelong Spaceship in Zhuhai, China. This colossal project immediately captured the world’s imagination upon its debut, with Britain’s The Sun hailing it as “an out of this world experience.” Featuring over 4,000,000 square feet of enclosed space, the park officially shattered seven Guinness World Records, including World’s Largest Indoor Theme Park and World’s Largest Aquarium. The massive facility is also home to the world’s largest simulator attraction, with 304 seats on a single motion base.

In 2021, Legacy announced its intention to “revolutionize retail” with its Destination Dining initiative – the first of these projects launched to tremendous acclaim during June 2023. Already “the favorite destination for people of Jakarta,” according to NowJakarta, BATAVIA at PIK is a groundbreaking “floating city” retail mall featuring over 50 retail and dining venues overlooking a natural inlet from the Java Sea. Developed by Indonesia’s ASG, the Jakarta Post has lauded the new project as “their latest masterpiece.”

LEGACY PROJECTS CURRENTLY IN DEVELOPMENT:

Legacy continues to be a market leader in Asia, where the company has already opened projects for Lotte, Chimelong, Haichang, and Vinpearl, among other major industry players. 2023 continued this trend with two, full, new parks in-development with Vinpearl, in addition to mega projects in various stages of design for China, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Legacy has also taken its first steps towards expanding into Saudi Arabia, and is currently working with that country’s premier developers on multiple groundbreaking entertainment destinations.

This year’s biggest Legacy announcement took place in July, during a signing ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. There, Legacy’s Eric Carnagey represented the firm in the closing of a major deal to design and develop an all-new Water Park resort intended to showcase local culture in ways never-before-imagined. The project is midway through the design process, with construction expected to begin in early 2024.

LEGACY MILESTONES & RECOGNITIONS:

This month marks the fifth anniversary of the opening of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park – the $730,000,000 project has welcomed over 3,000,000 visitors per year since, establishing it as a worthy competitor to the nearby Shanghai Disneyland.

Legacy’s other recently opened projects have continued to thrive, with Lotte World Adventure Busan being named by CNN as one of the world’s “Top 8 New Theme Parks,” and the Vinpearl SeaShell Aquarium in Vietnam being labeled “The Best Aquarium in the World” by Attractions 360°.

Most recently, Legacy’s Eric Carnagey was included on the “Blooloop 50” list of top industry influencers, alongside top talents from Disney, Universal, Merlin, and others. Regarded as the industry’s highest honor, this recognition reflects not only Legacy’s continued growth, but also smaller accomplishments, including an unprecedented 17,000,000 organic social media impressions so far, year to date.