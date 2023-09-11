Prezzemolo, Gardaland’s mascot, at the 80th Venice Film Festival

On the occasion of the 80th Venice Film Festival, Gardaland and its beloved mascot Prezzemolo took the opportunity to present – from the city that celebrates the magic of cinema – the Gardaland Amusement Park as a set for film productions.

The cute little green dragon – dressed to the nines in an impeccable suit for those special occasions – was seen arriving straight from an exclusive launch event at the prestigious Hotel Excelsior in Venice, parading down the red carpet reserved for the biggest international celebrities and accompanied by one of the world’s most high-profile Italian actors: Giancarlo Giannini. The unique couple indulged the photographers, engaging the crowd with moments of lively entertainment.

On the occasion of this important event, Gardaland organised a talk at the Excelsior, entitled: “The magic world of Amusement Parks meets the dream-like dimension of Cinema“.

The amusement park as a metaphor for life was the pretext for presenting Gardaland as a film set at this edition of the Venice Film Festival. At the same time, Giancarlo Giannini, guest of honour at the talk, gave a unique perspective. “Since 1975, Gardaland has been the set of numerous productions” declared Elisa Nicastro PR & Communication Manager of Gardaland. “With ‘Bim Bum Bam’ we began to enter the homes of Italians and have never stopped since then: from documentaries and reality shows to fiction, from music videos to events. We have recently been in contact with some international networks, and we are increasingly keen on the idea of proposing the park as a film location, an experience we have already enjoyed with director Leonardo Pieraccioni. We also had the honour of having a legend of cinema as our guest, Giancarlo Giannini,” Nicastro continued, “who shares with the Park the same look of wonder and magic at life, and it seemed to us that the Venice Film Festival at its 80th edition was the best setting”.

“I have a playful sense of life, my world is made up of simple things, dreams and games,” declared Giancarlo Giannini.That is why, when asked what is meant by the statement that the amusement park can be a metaphor for life, he answered with amazement: “Wonderful! Many years ago I took my children to Gardaland. The Amusement Park is a game, it is part of life, you have to play. And it is the ideal place to take children, in particular, and show them that it is full of fun, full of play. When I teach acting, I teach the joy of life; so, first, an actor should go to Gardaland and then he can – maybe – act. Gardaland really is a metaphor for life as I understand it, a place that offers fun, a fascinating place full of many nuances because it gives emotions, and therefore perfect as a film set,” Giannini concluded.

“We too are convinced that Gardaland is a fantastic location for many types of productions as well as for events, since so many worlds live within the park; just think of the Old West, Space, the atmosphere of Old England, to name but a few. All of which contribute daily to providing emotions, and a totally carefree day,” added Elisa Nicastro.

Like all self-respecting events, the cutting of the cake to mark this important decision (and also an opportunity to celebrate Gardaland’s 48th anniversary) was a key moment, complete with a toast against the backdrop of the exclusive view from the terrace of the Hotel Excelsior.

The unmistakable mascot Prezzemolo, after celebrating and toasting, cheerfully approached the Palazzo del Cinema, walking the Red Carpet like a true VIP and greeting the public who had cheered him throughout the city and the Venice Lido all day with an enthusiasm usually reserved for cinema stars.