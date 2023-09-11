New Impulse Tap Reader to make its European debut at IAAPA Expo September 26-28

ST. LOUIS — Cashless technology innovator Intercard will attend the 2023 IAAPA Expo Europe, the leisure industry’s largest trade show in Europe, to be held September 26-28 in Vienna. CEO Scott Sherrod and Alberto Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales, will be on hand for the European debut of Intercard’s new tappable version of the Impulse hybrid card reader that takes credit cards as well as play cards.

The Impulse reader makes payment even easier for amusement center customers, especially the increasing number who prefer credit cards to cash. “Operators tell us that credit card use is up substantially at FECs and BECs, and I believe the trend is here to stay. Operators find that credit card users spend more in their centers,” says Borrero. “The ability to use credit cards right at the reader will revolutionize our industry.”

Impulse readers help proprietors increase revenues by capturing the business of “impulse” players who just want to play a few quick games without buying a game card. The Impulse gives these customers the same ease-of-use as game card users by swiping or tapping their credit card.

“In testing at arcades the Impulse has increased overall game revenue by as much as 20% by capturing the business of impulse players,” says Borrero. “They have traditionally used cash but that’s becoming rarer as FECs increasingly move from coin-op to cashless technology.”

Visitors to booth #B1912 can learn why such trend setting European FECs as France’s Hall U Need and Spain’s Ozone Bowling rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment and management technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service. “Don’t be fooled by copycats,” says Borrero. “Intercard is the only cashless provider that designs, develops, and manufactures all hardware and software under one roof in the USA and sells it around the world.”

Intercard will also showcase its contactless e-commerce platform that enables guests to buy game cards in the safety and comfort of their home. They print out a QR code and scan it at the Intercard iTeller in the FEC to receive a game card. There’s no need to interact with center staff. Operators can increase revenues by selling packages and memberships online and can capture customers’ contact information for future promotions. Intercard’s e-commerce platform is easy to install on a venue’s website and can be customized to fit the operator’s brand.