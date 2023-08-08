Dollywood announces Orlando auditions event for 2024 theme park entertainment offerings

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Despite several months left in Dollywood’s 2023 operating calendar, the park’s entertainment team is already hard at work preparing for the 2024 season by starting the auditions process a little early. With the head start, the team hopes to cast entertainers ready to find their place in the spotlight at entertainment icon Dolly Parton’s world-famous theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Dollywood’s award-winning entertainment team has scheduled auditions in Orlando for the first time ever, with an event planned for Saturday, Aug. 19, at the SpringHill Suites Orlando at Flamingo Crossings. Call backs will occur on the same day as the audition. Interested individuals should visit dollywood.com/jobs/auditions/schedule to register. The Dollywood entertainment team will respond with a confirmation email which includes an audition time slot. Registrations end on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Members of Dollywood’s entertainment team are looking to cast singers, singers who dance, improvisational actors, costumed characters and character performers. Performers must be at least 18 years old. Available roles for the 2024 season include full-time positions, as well as seasonal—summer and Christmas—opportunities.

Singers, improvisational actors and costumed characters should prepare a verse and chorus of two contrasting pop, country or rock songs, and should bring clearly marked sheet music in the correct key. For character performers, please prepare one pop or country song 45 seconds in length and a 60-second character driven monologue. For atmosphere characters and improvisational actors, please prepare one pop or country song 45 seconds in length and a 60-second comedic monologue. The entertainment team requests no musical theater songs for auditions.

A piano accompanist will be provided, or auditionees may accompany themselves on guitar or any other hand-held instrument. Those auditioning may also bring a phone with an accompaniment track to play. All auditionees should bring a resume and headshot. Some auditionees may be called back for an additional movement or vocal audition.