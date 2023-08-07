Kennywood’s Fall Fantasy Parades with more than 100 bands celebrating biggest birthday party of season

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood, Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination, continues one of its grandest traditions during its monumental 125th season this August with the return of Fall Fantasy Parades. In its 73rd year, the time-honored tradition boasts more than 100 bands from local high schools, colleges and universities, while also showcasing the musically inclined youth from the Southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio regions. Visitors can expect live music and beautifully decorated floats to fill Kennywood’s midways during parades nightly from August 5 through August 20.

Visitors to Kennywood during this 73rd rendition of Fall Fantasy will enjoy a walk down memory lane with floats paying tribute to the park’s past and present. To celebrate Kennywood’s quasquicentennial year, the parades will honor some of Kennywood’s most iconic rides and characters. Floats will symbolize beloved attractions, foods and events like the more than 100-year-old, Jack Rabbit, the lovable Colonel Bimbo and Jeeters, the famous Dip Cone, Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights.

“This season’s Fall Fantasy Parades will be one of the biggest and most celebratory parades to ever hit the midways,” says Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza. “The cherished tradition will honor the park’s past, celebrating 125 years as a beloved community staple in Pittsburgh while continuing the timeless tradition of welcoming band members from the surrounding areas back to Kennywood.”

Fall Fantasy Parades began at Kennywood in 1950 to celebrate local students and their talents right before the school year began. Throughout the past seven decades, the parades have grown into an exciting spectacle and must-do for local marching bands and their fans throughout Greater Pittsburgh and neighboring regions.

Fall Fantasy Parades returns just as the park launches its biggest Season Pass Sale of the season. For a limited time only, guests can purchase a 2024 Season Pass and get the rest of this year free while also enjoying unlimited visits for all of 2024, with a Gold or Platinum Season Pass. That includes access to Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights this year and next. Plus, those that buy now and visit by October 15 will receive 50% off food, beverages and retail with a Platinum Pass. The 2024 Platinum Season Pass offers unlimited visits to Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild.