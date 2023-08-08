Chance Rides: The next step to building a brighter future

WICHITA, Kan. — We are thrilled to announce that Steve Gladow, our current Engineering Manager, will now take on the new Product Development Manager role. In this capacity, Steve will lead the charge in advancing Chance Rides into the technological future, creating innovative products that exceed customer expectations. With his impressive 10 years of experience leading our engineering efforts, Steve brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to generate exciting new offerings. We know that his enthusiasm and diverse background will be instrumental in advancing us into the future.

We are excited to welcome Kyle Penner as our new Vice President of Engineering to oversee our engineering team. Kyle comes to us from Kice Industries, Inc., where he served as Engineering Director. Over the course of 25 years, he has honed his expertise in new product development methodologies, cross-functional team collaboration, product design, process improvement, talent management, and resource utilization. Kyle’s extensive knowledge and qualifications, complemented by his MBA and degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Physics, make him an excellent fit to lead our engineering endeavors.

In his new role, Kyle will oversee all phases of engineering, from concept to installation, ensuring timely and cost-effective project completion while mitigating risks. Additionally, he will provide leadership for our quality and technical publication team.

Steve and Kyle will collaborate with the Chance Rides team members to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the legendary customer service for which Chance Rides is renowned.

“We are thrilled that Kyle has joined our senior management team and that Steve oversees new product development. With this change, we see a new era of product development closely aligned to the industry needs while also enhancing our engineering capability. Steve’s knowledge and experience provide an incredible baseline for us to develop new products and services in directions not seen before. Kyle’s experience and qualifications bring a new dynamic leading us to enhanced engineering, quality, and publications methods and processes. During the transition of the team, Kyle and Steve will work closely with the extended team to ensure current and future projects are completed. Chance Rides has a bright and exciting future,” said Aaron Landrum, President & CEO.