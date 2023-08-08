Daniel John Decker 1964-2023

Daniel John Decker, age 58, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023. after a brief battle with cancer. Dan meant so much to the Texas Travel Alliance team and to so many in the industry; it is hard to find words to express the sense of loss for such a respected leader and mentor. He spent over 30 years in the travel industry, in hotels, attractions, most notably at SeaWorld and then his time with TTIA/TTA/TCAA, as a Past Chair of the Board, a Tall in Texas recipient, as COO, and as President & CEO.

He helped lead the Texas Travel Alliance through its darkest times of the pandemic and ensured it was set up for success in the future. Many believe the Alliance would not be where it is today without Dan’s steady leadership through those times. He was a mentor to so many and will be missed greatly.

As more is released about a celebration of his life or ways in which he may be honored, we will share that with the industry.