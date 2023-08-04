Altitude Trampoline Park elevating the game with mid-year development success

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, announced today the tremendous growth the brand has experienced since the start of 2023. With a focus on providing thrilling and safe experiences for families, Altitude has solidified its position as an attractive franchise option, with an impressive total of 18 development agreements signed since the start of the year that will bring more than 25 new locations to target markets across the country. Of the 25 new locations, Altitude will make an impressive entrance into a number of new markets this year, including Lake Havasu City, Greater Atlanta area, Greater Pittsburgh area, Buenos Aires, and Greater Tampa area.

As Altitude continues to expand its presence nationwide, this remarkable achievement reflects the confidence entrepreneurs and investors have in the brand’s potential for growth and profitability. The brand’s dedication to delivering an exceptional guest experience has resulted in a remarkable systemwide sales increase of over 5% since the start of 2023. This upward trend showcases the brand’s ability to not only attract new customers but also retain and satisfy its existing fan base.

“We are thrilled with the incredible growth Altitude Trampoline Park has experienced so far in 2023. Our focus on delivering thrilling, safe, and unforgettable experiences for families has been the driving force behind our success,” said Mike Rotondo, Chief Executive Officer, Altitude Trampoline Park. “We are humbled by the support and enthusiasm we have received from our franchisees, team members, and most importantly, our guests. As we continue to expand our reach, we remain committed to providing top-notch family entertainment and fostering a sense of community in every location we serve. We look forward to continued growth and innovation through the remainder of the year and beyond!”

Looking ahead, Altitude is set to open five new stores in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. These new locations will further solidify the brand’s presence in key markets and offer more families the chance to enjoy the excitement and joy of its state-of-the-art trampoline parks.