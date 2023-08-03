Adventureland’s iconic Log Ride Boat goes up for auction to benefit Give Kids the World

ALTOONA, Iowa — A piece of Adventureland history that brought smiles and thrills to visitors for decades is now up for auction. The Altoona resort is offering up a boat from the original log ride to raise funds for the children’s charity Give Kids the World . The auction promises to be an extraordinary opportunity for fans and collectors alike to own a unique and cherished piece of amusement park and Iowa history.

As the park celebrates the addition of Draken Falls, a new log ride added earlier this year, Adventureland has decided to put one of the last remaining Log Ride boats up for auction, with all proceeds benefiting Give Kids the World. The park’s original Log Ride held a special place in the hearts of park-goers from 1974 to 2015, providing countless memorable experiences and refreshing escapes from the summer heat.

Give Kids the World is a non-profit organization that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children and their families by providing dream vacations at a whimsical and inclusive resort in Central Florida. The organization goes above and beyond to create magical experiences for families facing challenging circumstances, giving them a chance to create joyful memories together, including hundreds of Iowa families.

“We are excited to offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a piece of Adventureland history while supporting Give Kids the World Village,” said Mike Lusky, Adventureland General Manager. “By participating in this auction, not only will fans have a chance to own a cherished piece of Adventureland’s history, but they will also be contributing to Give Kids the World Village, which has helped thousands of families here in Iowa and across the country.”

In addition to the auction, Adventureland will host its first-ever Coasting for Kids event on Saturday, August 19. This special event invites families and coaster enthusiasts to enjoy a day of non-stop rides and excitement, all in support of Give Kids the World Village. Participants who raise at least $100 by August 12 will receive admission into the park, an exclusive ride time one hour prior to park opening on select attractions, lunch, a t-shirt and more.