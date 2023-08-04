Compact convenience meets professional-grade frying with Gold Medal’s new Small Basket Fryer

Gold Medal, the leader in concession food equipment and supplies, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the Small Basket Fryer. Tailored to meet the needs of smaller operations without compromising quality, this compact, countertop fryer is set to redefine the standards of convenience and efficiency in the industry.

“With the Small Basket Fryer, we wanted to bridge the gap between the needs of smaller operations and the quality associated with professional-grade fryers,” said Adam Browning, president of Gold Medal. “This is the ideal solution for any kitchen where space is at a premium. It can fry many different types of food which helps operators provide variety and earn highly competitive profit margins.”

Compact in size, the fryer features a significant oil capacity of 19 lbs and comes with two removable baskets, each capable of holding 2 lbs of food. It also boasts digital temperature control and independent analog timers for each basket, enabling precision and consistency in every batch. Operators can cook more than one food at a time, increasing efficiency and customer satisfaction. Featuring a high heating capacity with minimal oil volume, the Small Basket Fryer is designed for optimal temperature recovery. Typically, it recovers to temperature before the cooking cycle ends, allowing for rapid turnaround cooking when necessary.

Ideal for small concession stands, schools, parks & recreation centers, and other small venues, the Small Basket Fryer offers unparalleled versatility. Whether cooking up golden fries, crispy chicken strips, or other delicious fried foods, this small but mighty fryer delivers excellent results every time.