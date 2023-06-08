Mini pinball game for kids: part vending, part pinball, complete attraction!

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Brand Vending Products LLC, a leader and pioneer in toys and vending supplies for nearly 30 years, is proud to announce an exciting new experience in toy vending. The SqwishLand Flipper Machine, part pinball, part vending machine, and part game of chance! Every play on the Flipper guarantees an award-winning SqwishLand Toy! What sets this machine apart is users can test their skill for a FREE additional SqwishLand Prize!

SqwishLand has been the #1 Best-Selling 1” vending toy for the last 12 years! This is the first time SqwishLand has licensed a Pinball Machine specifically designed to dispense and vend SqwishLand toys. Wrapped in head-to-toe ocean blue SqwishLand Sea branding it stands prominently bringing kids & adults together from across the room. It’s equipped with a 10” audio/video screen and bright LED’s that loop engaging video content and alluring audio that can be used for the location as an additional ad monitor!

Every SqwishLand Flipper Machine holds 1,000 Toy capsules and can be set for $.50 or $1.00 plays. Additional capsules are available for purchase from Brand Vending Products, Amazon, or other vending retailers at around $0.11 per toy capsule.

This machine creates an amazing attraction and experience to any location it is placed including helping draw attention to existing claw machines and other vending machines. The SqwishLand Flipper has such a small footprint (25” x 17” x 54”) it can fit almost anywhere while standing at the perfect height for kids.

Brand Vending Products is now shipping out the first batch of SqwishLand Flipper’s with an MSRP of $1,199