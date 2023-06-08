Betson Enterprises to showcase top products at the 2023 International Bowl Expo

Betson Enterprises is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2023 International Bowl Expo in Orlando, FL, on June 28th and 29th. As a leading provider of arcade entertainment solutions, Betson will be showcasing the latest releases from Raw Thrills at booths #821 and #833.

Attendees can expect a thrilling display of cutting-edge games, including Fast & Furious Arcade, Halo: Fireteam Raven (4-Player), and MotoGP VR. These innovative offerings are designed to captivate players and deliver an unforgettable gaming experience.

“Bowl Expo is an excellent platform for engaging in discussions about the impressive returns on investment for integrating game rooms into bowling facilities while showcasing the latest arcade releases,” Bob Dipipi, Vice President of Sales & Purchasing at Betson Enterprises.

Fast & Furious Arcade

Fast & Furious Arcade is Raw Thrills’ most breathtaking, immersive driving game ever! The top-earning attraction boasts dual 65-inch UHD monitors, a Thrill-D motion platform, a sparkling, LED-bejeweled cockpit, six globetrotting tracks, eight licensed supercars, killer five-channel audio, QR code player stat tracking, and the ability to link up to eight cabinets in four wild colors.

Halo: Fireteam Raven – 4-Player

Explore the legendary Halo universe and join the fabled Master Chief in battle with an all-new, stand-up four-player edition of the arcade phenomenon Halo: Fireteam Raven! This state-of-the-art version of Halo: Fireteam Raven wields a cutting-edge 85-inch screen, four guns modeled after the iconic Halo Assault Rifle with action-packed force feedback, and a smaller footprint, location-friendly cabinet design.

MotoGP VR

The smash-hit MotoGP triumphantly returns to the arcade with a new full-tilt, full-throttle thrill ride! Remastered for an ultra-realistic, 360° VR experience, MotoGP VR features an authentic MotoGP motorcycle available in four colors, ten updated international circuits, 12 remodeled bikes and superstar riders like Fabio Quartararo, attractive LED lighting, a mounted wind simulator, and the option to link up to eight cabinets for competitive multiplayer races. A 43-inch display allows the game to be played with or without the powerful HP Reverb G2 VR Headset.

The final production versions of Halo: Fireteam Raven (4-Player) and MotoGP VR will be on display for the first time ever at the event, with both new games shipping to locations worldwide now.

The knowledgeable Betson sales team will be available at booths #821 and #833 to answer questions and guide gameplay. Additionally, Betson’s financial services team will be present to discuss the latest finance specials and address any leasing or financing options inquiries.

Bowl Expo is the bowling industry’s premier annual convention and trade show featuring exhibits with various products and services. The convention includes numerous interactive seminars and “how to” workshops, educating proprietors on the latest tools and technology to improve their profit margins.