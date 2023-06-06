Intercard brings the latest trends in cashless technology to IAAPA Expo Asia June 14-16, 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — From June 14-16 in Singapore, the IAAPA Expo Asia will be held for the first time since 2019. Intercard’s team of Scott Sherrod, Alberto Borrero and Asia-Pacific sales manager Jerry Heinz will be in booth #L221 at the Marina Bay Sands resort.

Visit Intercard to learn about the many great innovations in cashless technology that the company has made in the last four years. These include the sales-boosting E-commerce platform for entertainment centers. This software enables guests to buy services online and redeem them at a kiosk with a printed QR code, eliminating a trip to the center’s front desk to check in.

Intercard will also introduce to Asia the iTeller PlusXL, the latest addition to its best-selling line of rugged, durable kiosks for FECs and route operations. It’s the most advanced kiosk in its class, with a 32-inch touch screen monitor, reporting flexibility, reward options and new upselling features with unlimited combinations to increase guest spending.

Be sure to test drive the new iTeller PlusXL kiosk and enter a drawing to win a $500 credit on your next order! See an Intercard rep at booth #L221 for details.

Find out find out why leading attractions in Australia, India, China and Vietnam rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

With over 70,000 square feet of trade show floor, and unforgettable special events, IAAPA Expo Asia is your destination for cutting-edge technology and innovative business practices that set your business up for the future.