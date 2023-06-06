American Coaster Enthusiasts announce 4th annual celebration of World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month

A month-long event all about how roller coasters contribute to our lives American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world’s largest club of amusement ride enthusiasts, will kick off the third annual, month-long event celebrating roller coasters. World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month (June), recently selected for inclusion in Chase’s Calendar of Events, will highlight the engineering, architecture, history, entertainment and marvels of roller coasters. Events include the following:

Engineering and physics days hosted at participating amusement parks

Special activities during Coaster Con, ACE’s 45th annual convention

World’s Largest Ride on June 16th — a celebration of the first coaster operating in the United States, LaMarcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway at Coney Island in New York, which opened on June 16, 1884.

The month-long celebration will promote roller coasters and roller coaster riding as a family-fun hobby that fits in with a healthy lifestyle and is a fun expression of engineering innovations. In partnership with the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA), ACE will also offer educational features on the history of roller coasters.

Additional celebration activities include the following:

Roller coaster history displays available in public buildings

Speakers available for virtual or in-person presentations on a variety of topics related to roller coasters

Coaster Con 45 (June 18-23 at Dollywood Parks and Resorts and Carowinds)

Coaster enthusiast events across the country, such as Roller Coaster Rodeo

Family-friendly hands-on craft activities at parks

Speakers and volunteers at education days

“From ACE’s annual celebration, Coaster Con, to the world’s largest ride and all the festivities both online and in-person throughout the month, World Roller Coaster Appreciation Month allows everyone who loves roller coasters to savor some extra fun from their hobby,” said ACE President Elizabeth Ringas.

“Roller coasters and amusement parks are at the heart of family vacations and the special memories we all have,” said NRCMA Board Member Pete Owens. “Celebrating the roller coaster is like reliving all of those childhood and parenthood memories.”

By creating Roller Coaster Awareness Month, ACE is hoping to share the joy of riding roller coasters with people around the world. To learn more about the event or to launch your own celebrations, log on to ridewithace.com.