Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Drone and Firework Spectacular launched with 400 Drones

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World’s “Holidays in the Sky” drone and fireworks spectacular will return with an all-new show in 2023 with 400 drones, a 100-drone increase over the 2022 show. Holidays in the Sky is free with park admission, just like soft drinks, parking, and sunscreen.

“Adding 100 additional drones has taken this show to new heights,” says Lauren Crosby, Director of Entertainment and Fourth-Generation Owner of Holiday World. “It seemed impossible that we could top last year’s show, but our team was up to the challenge!”

The all-new show, sponsored by German American Bank, will feature 400 drones and run on June 17 and run nightly through July 30, 2023.

“The first night we opened Holidays in the Sky, we knew we had something special,” adds Crosby. “It’s something you have to see to believe–photos and videos just can’t capture the magic that is happening here every night.”