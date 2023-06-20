Story Land 21+ event this Saturday

Back by popular demand, Nostalgia Nights returns this Saturday, June 24 to Story Land in Glen, NH! The smash hit, adults-only event has returned for the 2023 season with four days for adults to relive their childhood at the park where fantasy lives.

Adults 21 and over are invited to enjoy Story Land just like the good-old-days with an adult spin beginning this Saturday from 5-10pm. Guests are in for a treat as they enjoy their favorite childhood rides and attractions and meet beloved Story Land characters including Mother Goose, Peter Pan and Cinderella. Plus, guests can enjoy a variety of adult beverages and performances from local bands right in the center of the park! The park will also offer delicious, craft cocktails and several specialty foods including childhood favorites like cotton candy and ice cream cones. Those interested in really embracing the times are encouraged to wear your best retro outfits (from any decade!) or check out Story Land’s merchandise that nods to the styles of past generations.

Tickets are still on sale for this weekend’s event plus upcoming Nostalgia Nights on Saturday July 8, 22 and August 5! Guests interested in multiple nights of fun are encouraged to explore our Gold & Platinum Season Pass options, as they include admission to all our events + tons of perks.