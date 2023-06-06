Hawaiian Falls to host special needs families June 20th

ROANOKE, Texas — Being able to go to a waterpark isn’t simple for some special needs individuals. Some are overwhelmed by all the usual stimuli. Others may just feel out of place. For the past 10 years Hawaiian Falls has hosted special Champion Days to offer Special Needs individuals and their families a unique waterpark experience. Hawaiian Falls is partnering with Special Olympics to help spread the word about Champions Day in the Special Needs community.

Hawaiian Falls is welcoming champions (individuals with special needs) and their immediate family members or caregivers to a morning of fun with special accommodations. The park will open early and exclusively to champions and their families.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year,” said Hawaiian Falls Marketing Director Ron Mckenzie. “The pure joy on our special guests’ faces is priceless. We often meet guests who are experiencing a waterpark for the first time. Their excitement is amazing! Time and time again families tell us how important this special day is to their family.”

This event will start at 9 a.m. on June 20th and will be managed sensitively to accommodate special needs individuals. Hawaiian Falls will turn down the music, add more staff to assist families, and remind staff to be thoughtful about using their whistles. The park will open to season pass holders at 10 a.m. and to the public at 10:30 a.m. A second Champions Day is planned for July 22nd.

Champions are welcome to stay all day at no additional cost or are free to leave whenever they choose. Tickets for champions will be free and family members will have a reduced cost of $10 per ticket, with a limit of four family members or caregivers per champion.