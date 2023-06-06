Wild Rivers Waterpark cranks the volume up to 11 after dark

IRVINE, Calif. — Wild Rivers Waterpark, California’s newest waterpark in Irvine’s Great Park, will be rockin’, rollin’, and waterslidin’ the night away with a hot lineup of local favorite bands and DJ, with 10 events to keep things pumped up after dark. The music begins Wednesday, June 14th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“There’s something magical about Southern California summers, and we want to extend the sun-kissed fun with summer-long entertainment under the stars on these warmer Wild Rivers nights,” said Kevin Kopeny, General Manager of Wild Rivers. “Music makes us move, and at Wild Rivers, our thrill-seeking guests are always moving; they’re twisting, turning, splashing and plunging their way to an amazing park experience, enhanced with their favorite hits .”

There are two sets of entertainment nights.

Wild Rivers will rock Wednesday nights with local bands playing 80s rock, pop and dance classics and current favorites from June 14th through July 19th. The fun is included for all passholders and daily park admission. Diamond pass holders will have a special VIP area.

Here is the lineup, which is subject to change:

June 14 Hiatus (Top 40 & Rockin’ Dance Music)

June 21 80’s All-Stars (Smash hits from the 1980s)

June 28 RIDE THE TIDE (California Surf & Beach Sounds)

July 5 Hiatus (Top 40 & Rockin’ Dance Music)

July 12 The Mighty Tornadoes! (Eagles / Tom Petty / Doobie Brothers / Lynyrd Skynyrd)

July 19 80’s All-Stars (Smash hits from the 1980s)

In addition to our band nights, Wild Rivers is excited to announce special after-hours Friday Splash Night sessions featuring Christina LaRocca, also known as DJ L Rock the Party. This local favorite adds a little EDM into the mix, as she spins the best of house, hip-hop, and pop from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. These events will run every other Friday, starting June 16th and ending July 28th.

Tickets for the Splash Nights are $40 for all guests. Diamond pass holders can attend the events for free.

“The Diamond pass already offered great value beyond unlimited entry and early day access, like deeper discounts on food, beverages, and cabanas. Now they will have access to the summer entertainment,” Kopeny added.