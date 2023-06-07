Fun Spot America theme parks turning 25

ORLANDO — Summer birthdays mean HUGE fun for Fun Spot America Theme Parks. In honor of its 25th year providing safe, clean, fun, Fun Spot has announced a special birthday gift for all of its guests. This Saturday, June 10, Fun Spot is holding its best sale of the year with Single Day Passes for just $25 + tax each!

“This year’s birthday sale is a special gift to our guests who love to visit our parks in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Atlanta,” said John Arie Jr., CEO, Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “Our hope is our guests will share in our celebration and purchase Single Day Passes for their friends and family. Fun Spot passes are the perfect gift for birthdays, anniversaries, graduation, and even for visiting out-of-town guests. The gift of Fun Spot is HUGE!”

The Fun Spot Birthday Sale will start online at 12 a.m. Saturday, June 10, and end at 2 p.m. EST. Single Day Passes for all three Fun Spot parks will be just $25 each plus tax, and guests may purchase up to 10 tickets per transaction. All Single Day Passes sold during the sale will be valid through June 9, 2024. In addition, Fun Spot is adding icing to the Birthday (Cake) Sale, and purchasers will receive a bonus of two (2) free tickets with every purchase of ten (10) Single Day Passes.

“There are more reasons than ever to spend a summer day with Fun Spot,” Arie continued. “With the opening of the incredible ArieForce One coaster this year, now is the perfect time to revisit our Atlanta park or even plan a road trip to Georgia. Our Florida parks also have something new. The Kissimmee park will soon reopen Mine Blower, and the new Firecracker attraction is now open in Orlando.”

Fun Spot America Theme Parks Birthday Sale Tickets can be purchased in two ways: