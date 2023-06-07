Free event at Luna Park In Coney Island celebrating historic expansion and 120 year anniversary

Luna Park in Coney Island is celebrating their historic expansion and 120-year anniversary with a fun-filled event on Wednesday, June 7th at 6:00 PM. Commemorating 120 years since the original inception of Luna Park in Coney Island in 1903, Luna Park is hosting a community-wide celebration featuring a can’t miss night of new attractions, carnival-style entertainment, music and special treats.

For over a century, Luna Park has been a part of the iconography of amusement parks and a vital part of reinvigorating the local Brooklyn community. Today, Luna Park honors its rich heritage of being the most influential park in the world with its newest additions including Tony’s Express roller coaster, Leti’s Treasure log flume, and the Sky Chaser and Sky Tykes Ropes Courses – four innovative attractions unlike any other that pay homage to the history of the Coney Island amusement district.

In addition to its new attractions, Luna Park is celebrating the countless memories and joyous moments it has brought visitors for generations. From the iconic Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster, which has been thrilling daredevils since 1927 to introducing The Thunderbolt, NYC’s first major steel rollercoaster in 2014, Luna Park has introduced an array of exciting attractions and new locations for all to enjoy, seamlessly blending the charm of the past with the thrill of the future. Admission to Luna Park’s historic expansion celebration is free, with ride prices starting at just $3