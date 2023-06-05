Face Amusement Group recieves great place to work certification

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — FACE Amusement Group today announced that it has received the Great Place to Work recognition for its company. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.

STATEMENT FROM BUCKY MABE, CEO, FACE AMUSEMENT GROUP

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each team member for their dedication, collaboration, and incredible efforts they invest in our shared goals. Together, we have created an exceptional workplace that fosters innovation, creativity, and personal growth.

Congratulations to everyone on this well-deserved recognition. We will celebrate our success and look forward to an even brighter future as we continue to grow and make a positive impact for our team members and the industry.” Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Certification is a two-step process that includes surveying associates and submitting a questionnaire about our workforce.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.