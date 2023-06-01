Water Country Water Park opens for 40th season with a celebration

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Opening Day is just two days away at New England’s Largest Water Park. With an Opening Weekend jam packed exciting celebrations highlighting the park’s 40th anniversary, the two all-new water slide experiences, Hyperlight and massive park-wide transformation.

To kick off the 2023 season, Water Country will host an exclusive Season Passholder party and early ride time on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. All Passholders are invited to be among the first to amp up the fun on Hyperlight, the park’s two reimagined water slides featuring dynamic lights and sounds. The celebration on opening weekend continues with the park’s Glow Up party beginning with the official park opening to all guests at 10:30a.m. The party will highlight the park’s “glow up,”highlighting the park-wide refresh for its 40th season with music, treats and games.

“In 2023, we look forward to building on our long history of 40 years while introducing a refreshed look to the park,’’ said Water Country General Manager Matt Hehl. “We’ve kicked our slides into overdrive with the opening of the reimagined Hyperlight water slides, guests will race down to four different light and sound installments in each attraction.”

All-new for 2023, visitors will be delighted by a fully redesigned main entrance featuring vibrant colors, newly paved pathways and a new photo opportunity as they enter Water Country. This season, the park will also add new wayfinding signage, murals from the parking lot to the main entry, a new Water Country road sign and fully redesigned parking booths. Several water slides and attractions have been repainted with stunning colors for the start of the season including the park’s two new water slide experiences, Hyperlight.

Guests can take a ride all season long on, Hyperlight. The two reimagined attractions take the place of the park’s most intense water slides, Black Hole and Warp Eight. Both tube slides have been fitted with iSlide technology, sending riders on an immersive journey complete with vivid lights and pulsing sounds.

To continue the celebration of 40 years of fun, Water Country is now offering single day tickets over 40% off when purchased online.