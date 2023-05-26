Sesame Place Philadelphia Splashes Into Summer with NEW Attractions, Spectacular Fireworks, and Season Pass Savings This Memorial Day Weekend

Sesame Place Philadelphia is celebrating its Most Splashtacular Season Ever with a Memorial Day Weekend full of grand opening events, treats, and giveaways! Splashy water fun begins Friday, May 26 with the opening of select water attractions. On Saturday May 27, the park will officially debut the ALL-NEW Bert & Ernie’s Splashy Shores and the NEW tropical-themed land, Big Bird’s Beach, in a grand opening celebration.

Bert & Ernie’s Splashy Shores, nestled within Big Bird’s Rambling River on Sesame Island, is the perfect place for guests to splish, splash, spray, and play – and cool off – all weekend long with new water fun including tipping buckets, spraying jets, and more! Meanwhile, the chill, seaside oasis of Big Bird’s Beach invites guests to play on exciting water slides, a family-friendly wave pool, and a refreshing splash and spray area. Recently renovated Big Bird’s Beach Cabanas will be available for purchase to make the day extra relaxing.

The park will also debut the ALL-NEW Small Talk with Big Bird, an enhanced Meet & Greet experience with Sesame Street’s tallest feathered friend, at Big Bird’s Nest on May 27.

The grand opening events will include music, VIP giveaways, and, of course, everyone’s favorite furry friends. Activities include:

Guests can meet and take photos with some of their favorite Sesame Street friends in their new beach attire! VIP Giveaways – Guests will receive a welcome lei upon entry to the park. Season Pass Members can also stop by Sesame Studio Theater between 2pm and 6pm to receive a FREE Cookie Monster towel to celebrate the occasion in style! Giveaways are first-come, first-served, while supplies last. One per guest.

Guests will receive a welcome lei upon entry to the park. Season Pass Members can also stop by Sesame Studio Theater between 2pm and 6pm to receive a FREE Cookie Monster towel to celebrate the occasion in style! Giveaways are first-come, first-served, while supplies last. One per guest. Splashtacular Treat – On Saturday, May 27 only, guests can stop by Cookie Monster’s Funnel Cakes & More for a refreshing, event-exclusive treat.

On May 27 and May 28, guests can take photos with Elmo dressed in his patriotic red, white, and blue attire to celebrate Memorial Day. Finally, on May 28 at 9pm, the spectacular “C is for Celebrate” Fireworks display will light up the night sky.