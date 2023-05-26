CARY, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Association is now accepting applications for the 2024 AAMA FEC of the Year Award.

For years, the AAMA has given out annual awards to several member categories including Manufacturer of the Year, Distributor of the Year, Supplier of the Year, Allied Member of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. AAMA’s FEC of the Year Award was created in 2017 as part of the association’s desire to bring FEC Owner/Operators into the association as members. They started by creating a member category for FEC Owner/Operators which led to adding the FEC of the Year to their annual awards program.

Unlike all the other member category awards, the winner of the FEC of the Year “does not” have to be a member of the AAMA. “We wanted to recognize and acknowledge the best FECs in North America, whether or not they were members of our association,” stated AAMA EVP, Pete Gustafson. “The award creates awareness of AAMA within the FEC Community. It lets them know we value their contributions in raising the perceived and actual value of the experiences our industry creates for consumers.”

Past winners of the AAMA FEC of the Year include:

2017 – Pinstacks in Los Colinas, TX

in Los Colinas, TX 2018 – Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, FL

in Fort Lauderdale, FL 2019 – Wild Island Coconut Bowl in Sparks, NV

in Sparks, NV 2022 – Rev’d Up Fun in Woodhaven, MI.

*No awards were given out in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.*

**We will be updating the award year to match the year presented, so there will be no 2023 recipient and we will be presenting the 2024 award in 2024.**

This year’s award will be based on several criteria including:

Games and Attractions

Prize Center

Food Service

Marketing

Social Media

Charitable Activity

Safety and Security

Staff Engagement

Design of Interior and Exterior Spaces

Review of Secret Shopper Visit

There are a total of three rounds of consideration:

Round One – The initial application Round Two – A more in-depth review of the location to include photos and other supporting collateral Round Three – A visit from a Secret Shopper

The winner will again be selected by AAMA’s FEC of the Year Review Committee. This committee is comprised of recognized leaders representing a cross-section of the industry.

“The application itself is quite detailed,” continued Gustafson. “If a venue makes it through round one, they’re asked to complete a much more in-depth review in round two. Up to five of these venues will advance to the third and final round, which includes a secret shopper visit and a comprehensive report by Amusement Advantage. We’re confident by utilizing this detailed process, the winning venue is authentically the best FEC in North America.”

Enter your venue for the 2024 AAMA FEC of the Year!