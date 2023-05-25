Embed to promote digitalisation through SaaS Solutions at SEA Expo

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, will be attending the upcoming Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo in Riyadh from 28 to 30 May 2023 to showcase Software as a Service (SaaS) products like the award-winning Mobile Wallet and the latest data visualisation dashboard STATS, among its roster of integrated hardware and software solutions.

The Virtues of SaaS

Since its launch in 2019, the Mobile Wallet is still the only non-banking, non-finance, or loyalty brand certified by Apple and Google. This virtual game card sits in a consumer’s Apple Wallet or Google Pay – with no additional app download required. This year, metric results from Embed customers highlighted the importance of SaaS solutions like the Mobile Wallet in boosting FEC revenue:

Both small and large FEC operators are showing the same average metric results with Mobile Wallet use: reload value 5x that of cash, at $50.57 average Mobile Wallet reload value – a tremendous jump from $31.95 reload value when guests use a credit card to top up their game card. With 60% of the Mobile Wallet reloads happening offsite before the consumer enters the FEC, these performance results are transformational. Reloading on their phones protects guests from the risk of losing game cards and allows them to go big on top-ups thanks to secure mobile encryption technology.

STATS, the data visualisation dashboard developed with Amazon Web Services, is another SaaS solution designed to change the way FEC operators analyse reports. Consistently the demo-in-demand at DEAL Show and Amusement Expo International in March 2023 and IAAPA Orlando in 2022, STATS continues its global streak to help operators make informed business decisions on staffing levels, scheduling, revenue forecasting, and even inventory through real-time reports. Its in-depth, dynamic visualized data reporting is built with AWS’s global cloud infrastructure for accessibility, security, and low latency.

“We are excited about our return to the Middle East since DEAL 2023! We share the same aspiration as His Royal Majesty’s Saudi Vision 2030, with the firm belief that with the entertainment sector at the core of the endeavour, we can dramatically transform the industry,” shares Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “The transition of FECs to digitalisation with the help of tools like our SaaS solutions will guarantee operators the same metric results we derived from the Mobile Wallet – and even better! We look forward to a future where hurdles of manual processes are a thing of the past, but for now, we hope to see operators go cashless – starting at SEA Expo,” she continues.

Among Embed’s key customers in the region are Magic Planet of Majid Al Futtaim, winner of this year’s MENALAC Awards for “Best Innovative Use of Technology” for the Mobile Wallet, Tekzone of Al Shaya, SALA Entertainment.

Catch the Embed team and the rest of the Tech of Transformation next at the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo (28 to 30 May) and IAAPA Expo Asia (13 to 16 June).