Spinvasion at Kennywood launches – the first ride of its kind in the United States

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood – a USA Today 10Best Theme Park – takes flight with Spinvasion, the new, out-of-this-world attraction unlike anything else in the United States, just in time for the unofficial start to summer. The newest thrill ride at Kennywood debuts Friday, May 26 with a grand opening celebration set for 11:30 a.m. as Spinvasion is inducted into Kennywood’s lineup of classic and thrilling attractions.

The intergalactic multi-action spin ride blasts off as the centerpiece of the park’s all-new Area 412. Spinvasion offers a unique single-rider experience with an intensity that increases quickly after takeoff. The new area is officially complete with the opening of Spinvasion and now offers guests an out-of-this-world stop near the classic funhouse, Noah’s Ark.

“Spinvasion is a first-of-its-kind attraction, offering Kennywood visitors an experience they won’t find at any other park in the country,” says Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza. “This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the park’s all-new alien-inspired Area 412. Featuring a massive, hand-painted mural as the backdrop, giant alien statues, and a dynamic lighting package, this is one giant leap for all Kennywood fans.”

Spinvasion puts its daring pilots in the middle of the Battle for the ‘Burgh. Set against a giant space mural, riders strap into their solo manned aircraft and prepare for a classic swing experience after takeoff. Next-level fun quickly begins by crisscrossing with other pilots and flying sideways parallel to the ground. The entire experience is enhanced by a spectacular, colorful light display that makes riders feel as if they’ve entered the fourth dimension.

Area 412 features otherworldly upgrades as part of the multi-year park enhancement project celebrating Kennywood’s 125th season. Cosmic Chaos, the park’s UFO themed spinning attraction, received a vibrant, new paint job, and the park’s newly redesigned Gift Ship offers the latest intergalactic apparel and Kennywood swag.

During the grand opening ceremony, Kennywood is sealing a time capsule in the heart of the all-new Area 412 for future generations – or visiting aliens – to discover. It will be filled with all things Kennywood: quirky and nostalgic items, park memorabilia, and guests’ memories, cementing the past 125 years of fun and honoring the park’s monumental season.

