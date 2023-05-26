Extreme Engineering announces new tower ride, The Hooli-Hoop

ATHENS, Texas — Extreme Engineering, the global supplier in engineering design and family-friendly attractions, has officially announced their latest attraction – Hooli-Hoop Tower Ride. The all new Hooli-Hoop Tower Ride is unlike any other tower attraction on the market. This attraction offers three towers that operate together, while also offering individual ride paths and intensities. At a towering height of 27 feet, riders will launch, drop and spin down twisted steel columns. An optional rotating platform is available for extra thrills and spins.

After rigorous testing and design, the patent pending Hooli-Hoop has become available to the market and will make its debut at this year’s IAAPA Expo Asia in Singapore. The Hooli-Hoop attraction offers unique features and a one-of-kind ride experience for families to share. Hooli-Hoop’s name was created by Oliver Wilson (age 7), the grandson of Jeff Wilson who is the founder of Extreme Engineering. “Oliver absolutely was excited to see the tower attraction and immediately referred to it as the Hooli-Hoop. We had use Oliver’s name for the ride,” states Jeff Wilson. The Hooli-Hoop was designed in the spirit of being inclusive to small children and adults to enjoy, allowing as short as 40 inches in rider height.

“We are thrilled to have a family tower ride added to our attraction lineup. The Hooli-Hoop is perfect in modular spaces, indoors and can allow up to 18 riders at all times. This ride breaks the mold from traditional tower attractions,” says Phil Wilson, the Chief Development Officer with Extreme Engineering. Extreme Engineering is currently working with several theme parks across the globe and will soon be able to disclose future locations on Hooli-Hoop installation sites.