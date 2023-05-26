More splashes coming to The Funplex East Hanover Water Park this June

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — The Funplex East Hanover is growing again with the addition of The Island, an interactive water play structure. Located in the back of the park and opening in June, The Island will add something for everyone to the already popular Splashplex Waterpark.

A staple in water parks across the country, this multi-level, interactive water play structure offers a hub of fun for young families.

Manufactured by WhiteWater and reaching 26 feet at its highest point, The Island will engage families all summer long with over 13 interactive features including:

3 slides,

7 splash toys,

3 spray cannons,

and an iconic, 264-gallon tipping bucket towering 22 feet above the beach themed play area.

“We are excited to offer our guests a new opportunity to create memories this summer,” said Funplex CEO Brian Williams. “This play structure will open up an underutilized area of the waterpark, creating more space for guests to spread out and enjoy the park this summer.”

In addition to the new 3,380 square foot attraction, The Funplex will add additional seating, deck space, and 6 new, private cabanas. Starting at $150, cabanas offer an exclusive, luxury resort-like experience where guests enjoy a little R&R while their kids soak up water park thrills. Each cabana features:

Private seating for up to 7 guests with a dining table, and two lounge chairs,

A shade structure,

Wifi and a flat screen TV,

Bottled water, a refrigerator, and preferred food and beverage service.

Also new for 2023, The Funplex will add a full-service Dippin’ Dots kiosk featuring eight flavors, a glow- in-the-dark bubble wand cart, and new menu options including corn dogs, a Jumbo Nathan’s Hot Dog, fried pickles, and assorted chicken sandwiches. Additionally, the park added a new snack cart with items such as Hershey’s ice cream, chips, fudge, and other prepackaged sweets.

Last week, The Funplex introduced its new summer prices offering three great ways to visit the park.

Day tickets provide unlimited access to all rides, the water park, bowling, and more starting at just $45 Monday-Friday; Saturday and Sunday are $52 when purchased online and $55 at the park.

provide unlimited access to all rides, the water park, bowling, and more starting at just $45 Monday-Friday; Saturday and Sunday are $52 when purchased online and $55 at the park. Memberships offer unlimited access all-year access plus extra perks like free wristbands, birthday party discounts, and more. Memberships start at $214 and are ideal for guests planning to visit The Funplex 4 times.

offer unlimited access all-year access plus extra perks like free wristbands, birthday party discounts, and more. Memberships start at $214 and are ideal for guests planning to visit The Funplex 4 times. Available Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, a Summer Season Pass offers unlimited opportunities to ride, slide, splash, and play all summer long. Summer Season Passes normally start at $119 and are ideal for guests planning just 2 visits. Now through Memorial Day, buy 4 Summer Season Passes for $396 and get a $100 arcade card.

The Funplex East Hanover waterpark, The Splashplex opens for the 2023 season on May 27 with The Island expansion scheduled to open in June. Visit thefunplex.com for hours and tickets today.