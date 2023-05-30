Red Panda Ridge to open, Saturday, May 27th at 9 a.m.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — When the front gates open on Saturday, May 27th, guests will have the opportunity to visit the all-new Red Panda Ridge, one of the largest Red Panda habitats in US Zoos.

“We can’t wait for guests to meet our newest red panda friends,” says Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman. “We are excited for guests to say hello to Anne and her new Red Panda friends Aurora and Paula.”

Red Panda Ridge is the first addition to the reimagined Asian Trek area of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and guests can start their trek at Red Panda Ridge. This new exhibit area is also home to Zoji, a Chinese muntjac deer and five Asian birds including a white eared pheasant, Gretel; Victoria crowned pigeons, Penn and Teller; and a pair of red-billed blue magpies, Jingwei and Dallas.

“As one of only eight self-supporting zoos in the country, these new additions and reimagined spaces couldn’t happen without the support of our community, our members, but especially our generous donors,” said Schuiteman.

Guests will not want to miss this new exhibit during their Zoo visit. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is open daily 9 am to 6 pm.