Noble Leisure goes cashless with Semnox Solutions

EDINBURGH, U.K. — Noble Leisure, an arcade located on Portobello Beach has recently modernized its facility with the latest RFID technology from Semnox Solutions, a leader in holistic solutions in the entertainment industry, to help better manage and automate key processes while offering a better user-friendly experience for its guests.

With the installation of Semnox’s cutting-edge technology, Noble Leisure has embraced a cashless environment, ensuring a seamless and convenient payment process for patrons. The cashless solution includes the deployment of 90 Lumin card readers for “tap-to-play” functionality throughout the arcade, allowing visitors to easily make transactions using contactless payment methods.

“We have been up and running for a few weeks now, and responses from customers and staff alike have been better than expected,” said Mark Noble, owner of Noble Leisure. “From a customer’s point of view, the system is so intuitive and easy to use. Tickets are all automatically saved and stored on their card.”

Additionally, three self-service kiosks have been installed, empowering guests to effortlessly manage their arcade gameplay. The intuitive kiosks enable users to top up their arcade cards, check balances, purchase game credits, and redeem prizes, providing an interactive and user-friendly experience.

“We are delighted to announce the successful implementation of the Semnox Cashless System at Noble Leisure. After conducting a thorough market analysis, Noble Leisure chose Semnox as the ideal cashless solution. The implementation was meticulously planned and executed, resulting in a seamless transition. With features like Self Service Kiosk, Redemption & Inventory Management, Online Reporting, Electronic Tickets, and more, Noble Leisure is already reaping the benefits of a complete cashless system. We look forward to working closely with Noble Leisure, supporting their journey towards achieving even greater levels of success through our comprehensive business management solution.” – Vinayaka Kamath, Business Head, MEA & Europe, Semnox Solutions.

The system also offers real-time monitoring and reporting, enabling Noble Leisure’s management to gain valuable insights into customer behavior, popular games, and operational efficiency. For visitors, the cashless system provides a secure and convenient payment method, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the fun-filled environment without the hassle of carrying cash.