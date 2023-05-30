June 2023
The June 2023 issue includes:
- Dollywood’s Big Bear Mountain roars to life
- Intamin delivers iconic Toutatis to Parc Astérix
- Fresno’s Playland Amusement Park set to reopen
- Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition opens
- IRM tapped by Joyland Park to find homes for rides
- Europa-Park and Mack Rides announce huge expansion
- Interactive gaming relaunched on The Wheel at Icon Park
- Five Star Parks acquires Scene75, Fun Land FECs
- Pima County Fair recap
- Fiesta Texas expands water park, rebranded as Hurricane Harbor
- Great Wolf Lodge continues commitment to inclusion
- Embed’s Mobile Wallet proves successful
- Ellis & Associates celebrates 40 years in industry
- Amusement Today opens nominations for industry Golden Ticket categories
- Focus on the Horizon: L3DFX’s Jess Thuer, EIT
- Six Flags Magic Mountain to run on solar
- Kings Dominion’s Grizzly comes back with a roar
- AIMS International welcomes new Executive Director Amy Lowenstein
- Amuse, Gravity Group keep multiple woodies in top shape
- IAFE helps members prepare for season focusing on safety … and much more!