June 2023

By | May 30, 2023

The June 2023 issue includes:

  • Dollywood’s Big Bear Mountain roars to life
  • Intamin delivers iconic Toutatis to Parc Astérix
  • Fresno’s Playland Amusement Park set to reopen
  • Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition opens
  • IRM tapped by Joyland Park to find homes for rides
  • Europa-Park and Mack Rides announce huge expansion
  • Interactive gaming relaunched on The Wheel at Icon Park
  • Five Star Parks acquires Scene75, Fun Land FECs
  • Pima County Fair recap
  • Fiesta Texas expands water park, rebranded as Hurricane Harbor
  • Great Wolf Lodge continues commitment to inclusion
  • Embed’s Mobile Wallet proves successful
  • Ellis & Associates celebrates 40 years in industry
  • Amusement Today opens nominations for industry Golden Ticket categories
  • Focus on the Horizon: L3DFX’s Jess Thuer, EIT
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain to run on solar
  • Kings Dominion’s Grizzly comes back with a roar
  • AIMS International welcomes new Executive Director Amy Lowenstein
  • Amuse, Gravity Group keep multiple woodies in top shape
  • IAFE helps members prepare for season focusing on safety … and much more!
